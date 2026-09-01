Feroz Khan’s corruption case expected back in court tomorrow

The case against suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Feroz Khan and his two co-accused is expected back in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Khan, Gauteng Hawks Head Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downes face charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and contravening the Precious Metals Act.

This after Khan’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission was postponed until the 28th of September.

Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has ruled that Khan will be required to testify in person, unless an independent medical assessment confirms that he is unable to do so.

The independent medical practitioner must be agreed upon by Khan’s legal team and the commission by 8 September, with a report due by 15 September.

The ruling further states that Khan must submit his response to the Commission’s Regulation 10(6) notices by 18 September.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | SABC News reporter Canny Maphanga recaps the testimony of retired Hawks head Lt-Gen Dr. Godfrey Lebeya, and representations by Maj-Gen Feroz Khan’s legal team. pic.twitter.com/XfumBJYyN6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has ruled that the postponement of the testimony of suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head, Feroz Khan will proceed, subject to certain conditions. This includes a process similar to that adopted in the matter involving North-West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Furthermore, Khan’s medical condition must be disclosed to the Madlanga Commission, while the detailed medical information underlying that condition will remain confidential.

Justice Madlanga has also directed that a firm deadline be set for Khan to file his outstanding statement, rejecting any indefinite delay.

“I will not say that the commission is going to force General Khan to subject himself to being examined by an independent doctor, but rather a ruling similar to that that was made in respect of Mr. Carrim is what must issue here as well.”

Madlanga Commission | Feroz Khan’s condition must be disclosed: