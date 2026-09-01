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Feroz Khan unlikely to testify at Madlanga Commission on Tuesday

  • [FILE] Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major General Feroz Khan.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan is scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday,  months after evidence has been led against him in his absence.

Khan was due to testify in July but was shot and wounded in an apparent assassination attempt in Houghton, Johannesburg, days before his scheduled appearance.

Khan has reportedly been readmitted to hospital, with the commission confirming that his legal team may seek a postponement.

Evidence already presented includes allegations of interference in criminal investigations, links to controversial tobacco businessman Mohamed “Mo” Sayed, and the facilitation of government tenders.

The commission has also heard allegations concerning Khan’s relationship with former Investigation Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson.

Text messages read at the commission have alleged that Khan and Johnson may have enjoyed a relationship that extended beyond professional.

His appearance is therefore expected to allow him to address some of the most serious claims made against him before the inquiry.

VIDEO | Feroz Khan has reportedly been readmitted to hospital

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