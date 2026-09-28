Feroz Khan to appear before Madlanga Commission next week Tuesday

Former Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Feroz Khan is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on October 6. His appearance follows the Commission’s determination that part of his testimony may be heard in camera.

Khan, who was subpoenaed to appear before the Commission, did not do so on Monday morning.

This prompted the Commission’s chairperson, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to order that criminal charges be pursued against him.

His legal counsel also brought a postponement application which was refused by the Commission.

Madlanga has stressed that Khan should have attended the proceedings remotely, as previously arranged.

“The postponement application is refused, but Mr. Khan’s testimony will not be heard today because he happens not to be physically present for that purpose. And by present, I include his appearance remotely, which is what the independent psychiatrist proposed and which the Commission accepts.”

Video| Charges against Khan for failing to attend remotely:

