Feroz Khan to appear at Madlanga Commission on Monday

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s evidence leaders have filed an application for parts of the former Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan’s evidence to be heard in camera.

The application relates to certain WhatsApp communications and documents involving Khan.

His legal representatives would be allowed to attend the in-camera proceedings and disclose the contents to him to obtain his instructions.

JUST IN: Fired cop Maj-Gen Feroz Khan is due back before the #MadlangaCommission on Monday, but evidence leaders want certain evidence to be led in-camera. This includes evidence that may identify informants & ongoing probes into offences by organised crime groups #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/gtGE6KAXkw — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) September 25, 2026

The media has 72 hours in which to oppose the application, while the commission is seeking confidentiality over the proceedings, recordings and documents.

Khan is scheduled to return to the commission on Monday 28 September.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) dismissed Khan with immediate effect.

Khan faced disciplinary proceedings over allegations that his conduct brought SAPS into disrepute.

Last week, the Commission heard that Khan was described as an “outlier” after it emerged that he earned approximately R3 million a year from external remunerative work.

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Somadoda Fikeni told the commission that the PSC identified concerns while verifying financial disclosures submitted by senior management of the South African Police Service.

VIDEO | Commission wants independent medical practitioner to assess Khan’s medical condition: