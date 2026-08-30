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Feroz Khan reportedly re-admitted to hospital

  • [FILE] Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major General Feroz Khan.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence, Feroz Khan, is reported to be back in hospital.

He was previously admitted to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg in critical condition following an alleged attempted assassination in June.

Evidence presented before the commission details several serious allegations against Khan.

They include corruption, tender fraud, leaking state secrets, and interfering in major criminal investigations.

Khan was subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday.

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