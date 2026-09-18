Feroz Khan flagged as an outlier over R3m external income: Fikeni

The Madlanga Commission in Pretoria has heard that former Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Feroz Khan was described as an “outlier” after it emerged that he earned approximately R3 million a year from external remunerative work.

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Somadoda Fikeni has concluded his evidence before the commission.

Fikeni told the commission that the PSC identified concerns while verifying financial disclosures submitted by senior management of the South African Police Service.

Fikeni was led in evidence by Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.

“Nobody other than General Khan, whose forms have been ventilated publicly, earns under a million rand a year from external remunerative work. He earns R3 million a year. So, he is clearly an outlier in this regard. He is certainly an outlier, which should draw attention to even those who are actually earning less than a million. We ought to be asking ourselves, ‘in which space are they operating?'”

Fikeni has also raised concerns about South Africa’s vetting system, saying some officials only receive their vetting outcomes towards the end of their terms.

He warns that the inconsistent application of vetting processes could lead to their weaponisation for political or administrative purposes.

Fikeni agreed with Commissioner Sandile Khumalo that officials appointed to critical positions should be prioritised for vetting because of their access to classified information and national security responsibilities.

“ Yes, because that person, by virtue of the position they are being appointed to, will occupy a position that gives them access to classified state information and security, but also the nature of the work they perform is such that he should not be in that position if he is not vetted. Certainly, Commissioner Khumalo that is exactly the point to say you can’t have the equal treatment for everybody.”

VIDEO| Madlanga Commission proceedings in 18 September 2026: