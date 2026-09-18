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Feminist group pickets in Ekurhuleni amid surge of GBV incidences

  • The Black Womxn Caucus is demanding justice for victims of GBV, outside the Kempton Park police station
  • Image Credits :
  • Lerato Makola
SABC News

Feminist movement, Black Womxn Caucus, is leading a picket together with other organisations outside the Kempton Park police station in Ekurhuleni.

The groups are calling on authorities to urgently act to protect women and ensure those responsible for the spate of killings of women in Ekurhuleni are arrested and face the might of the law.

This follows the discovery of nine women’s bodies in the East of Johannesburg since July.

“We are demanding to speak to the authorities of this particular police station, to demand justice for the victims, the women that have been found across Ekurhuleni whose lives have been brutally taken. We are here to demand for accountability, to ask the difficult questions and most importantly, we are here to demand for action. Something needs to be done,” says Head of Content and Research Black Womxn Caucus, Rebone Chikwado.

RELATED VIDEO | Discussion | Concerns over Ekurhuleni murders as investigation widens:

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