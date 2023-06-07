A female student has been stabbed to death allegedly by a male student at a residence at the George Campus of the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in the Western Cape.

The suspect was apprehended and placed in police custody.

In a statement, the university extended its condolences to the deceased student’s family and friends.

NMU George Campus Spokesperson, Milisa Piko says, “Counselling and other support mechanisms, including pastoral services, have been arranged for students and staff affected by this tragedy. Affected students are encouraged to approach Emthonjeni Student Wellness while staff can access support through staff wellness interventions on campus. The university, specifically the George campus, has been unimaginably shaken by this incident.”