A stable of female boxers under the stewardship of their female manager is changing the local boxing landscape one bout at a time.

Through hard work and dedication, McAusland Boxing Management, headed by Colleen McAusland, reigning boxing manager of the year, and her champion, Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, are proving that boxing can offer a career for female fighters.

McAusland Boxing Management comprises 12 boxers, 5 of whom are women, and Colleen McAusland.

Hadebe is the first woman from South Africa to hold an African title, and is currently ranked 14th in the world by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The video below is reporting more on the story: