The Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA) says that it is expecting to hear whether the President will grant an extra public holiday this year.

This comes after FEDUSA wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa in October, requesting an additional holiday because Christmas will be on a Sunday this year.

According to the Act, whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following day which is a Monday shall be a holiday but with the Day of Goodwill falling on that Monday, it will then be outside the ambit of the public holidays act.

Riefdah Ajam is FEDUSA’s general secretary, “We’re all waiting with bated breath for the President to be making the formal declaration. Yes, we have been following up with his office, we have been promised that the matter has been going through legal channels and that the announcement should be made within the coming days. We are really hoping that the President will stick to that anticipated process to happen. Considering that he has been sidetracked with a number of other issues.”