Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros.

But any doubts about his condition were erased as he outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

Federer went through his usual repertoire of shot-making, including a string of early drop shots, and was playing in cruise control throughout the one-sided contest.

He was applauded warmly by the small Philippe Chatrier crowd who thoroughly enjoyed his 93 minute exhibition.

Swiss Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, missed last year’s French Open because of a knee injury and is appearing at Roland Garros for only the second time since 2015.

Djokovic on Olympics

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he might consider skipping the Tokyo Olympics if the competitions are played without spectators.

Foreign spectators have already been banned and organisers are expected to make a decision next month on whether Japanese fans will be able to attend the Games, set to run between July 23 and August 8, and under what conditions.

“I’m planning to play the Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there’s going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity,” Djokovic told reporters on the eve of his 2021 French Open first-round match.

“If they change something, if there’s not going to be any crowd, then I’ll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go and I’m very excited about that.”