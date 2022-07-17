African National Congress’ (ANC) Deputy Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning at the age of 68.

She was hospitalised with gastro-intestinal complications last year. Duarte will be buried on Sunday afternoon in accordance with Muslim rites.

Below are reactions to her passing from social media

Political Parties:

EFF Sends Condolences On The Passing Of ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte pic.twitter.com/3cEUO2TZ3y — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 17, 2022

🕊️| The DA extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte. Duarte held a number of positions in the South African party-political landscape. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z13d1JRKpi — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 17, 2022

@MYANC dips its revolutionary banner on mourning an activist, feminist, cultural worker, internationalist, and servant of the people. Hamba Kahle Cde Jessie. pic.twitter.com/xtNW4VRG1k — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 17, 2022

Organisations

Also, organisations took to social media to express their condolences on the passing of ANC’s Jessie Duarte.

We have been deeply saddened to hear that Comrade Jessie Duarte has passed away. We send heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and comrades. #RIP #JessieDuartehttps://t.co/vbQ0ARggmo — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 17, 2022

General public

Ordinary South Africans also took to Twitter to express their emotions on the passing ANC’s Jessie Duarte.

May her beautiful soul Rest in Peace, Mme Jessie Duarte our ANC Deputy Secretary General . She was a great leader. I personally enjoyed her leadership and learned from her a lot. 😞 #RIPJessieDuarte pic.twitter.com/UpKQ81f9nG — Edgar Legoale 🇿🇦 (@EdgarLegoale) July 17, 2022

Simply because you disagreed with someone politically does not make it compulsory to speak ill of them once they have passed away Unlike De Klerk/Apartheid murderers, Jessie was a Black woman who had love for Blacks in her heart Rest in Peace aunty Jessie🙏🏽❤#RIPJessieDuarte pic.twitter.com/sm2YdrtHvt — 4mza (@4mza1) July 17, 2022

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the ANC DSG Jessie Duarte. May her soul Rest In Peace. #RIPJessieDuarte pic.twitter.com/JJuX6CzUqt — Collen Mashawana (@collenmashawane) July 17, 2022

#RIPJessieDuarte who has lost her battle against cancer. She was rough, feisty and tough. She gave us “Lord of the Media”. She is expected to be laid to rest this afternoon in accordance with Muslim rites. #RIPJessieDuarte pic.twitter.com/STt8KDaBQz — Vutomi Basil (@Vutomi_Basil) July 17, 2022

Jessie Duarte refused to be called a politician, insisting, “I’m an activist!” #RIPJessieDuarte — Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) July 17, 2022

Politicians:

Politicians pour in tributes following the passing of ANC’s Jessie Duarte on social media

A firm, fearless, committed & principled servant of the people. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a colossus comrade of the African National Congress. Cde Jessie’s passing is a great loss to the movement. Condolences to the Duarte & Dangor families #RIPJessieDuarte pic.twitter.com/75FKEzWU3i — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 17, 2022

Cde Jessie Duarte fought a good fight, she now rests in peace. We loved her for her courage, resolute & steadfast personality. Our DSG was the personification sharpness, in thought and spirit and we will deeply miss her. Our movement is poorer – we’re lost for words. pic.twitter.com/nDTk17ALRD — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) July 17, 2022

H.E Prez Zuma conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Duarte family, friends and to the ANC for the passing of Cde Jessie.

Prez Zuma says his relationship with Cde Jessie goes a long way. A special tribute to reflect on their mutual respect & comradeship will soon be issued. pic.twitter.com/4ICY4tWA7e — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 17, 2022