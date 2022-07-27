On this episode of A DEEPER LOOK, we find out more about the township property rental market from Pretoria businesswoman, Thembi Shilenge.

In just five years, property entrepreneur Shilenge says she has grown her property portfolio to more than 10 rental properties.

Focusing on rental properties in townships around Pretoria, her company, Shilenge Mansions currently employs eight people.

Shilenge says her journey was that of sacrifice, patience, risk taking and hard work.

She started off by buying an RDP house in 2017, which she later rented out to a tenant. After making some money on the rent, she took more money from her other investments and built bachelor apartments on the same property and as they say, the rest is history.

For more on Thembi Shilenge’s story, see video video: