On this episode of A Deeper Look, we visit two businesspeople who run restaurants on the side of one of Johannesburg’s busiest roads. Mabel Thenda and Dominic Zitha, both sell food on the side of Witkoppen Road in North Riding.

Whilst Zitha has only been running his business since 2020, after COVID-19 imposed lockdowns left him without a job, Thenda on the other hand has been at it for much longer. They say the business has its ups and downs, but it generates enough money to take care of their families.

More in video below: