Fear grips Westbury as gang violence claims several lives

Fear continues to mount in Westbury, south-west of Johannesburg, as residents say ongoing gang violence continues to wreak havoc in the community.

Residents say they were kept awake by multiple gunshots that rang out across the neighbourhood on Saturday night, leaving several people dead.

Gruesome images and videos of the lifeless bodies of three young men, with what appear to be gunshot wounds, are also making the rounds. SABC News has not independently verified the authenticity of the images or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Community members say they are living in fear and are afraid to speak on record, fearing they could become the next victims. Police are yet to confirm the exact number of people who died, or what led to yet another gun battle in the area.

In the first week of August residents embarked on a march to demand urgent action against escalating gang violence and drug-related crime.

The area remains one of Gauteng’s gang violence hotspots, with many residents fearing for their lives.

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