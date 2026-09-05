Fear grips Slovo Park after man’s body is burned in shack

Residents of Slovo Park informal settlement near Westbury, Johannesburg, say they fear for their lives after a man was shot and killed before his body was set alight inside a shack this week.

The motive for the killing is not yet known, but residents suspect it may be drug-related.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, says he was asleep in the early hours of Thursday morning when he noticed that the shack next door was on fire.

“We heard gunshots. When we woke up, they shack was already on fire. Even my shack had caught fire,” says the man, adding that the community came out in their numbers and managed to put down the blaze.

“I no longer feel safe ever since. One can only rejoice when the sun rises. Once it sets, I become scared,” he adds.

WATCH | Community leader Pastor Jefferson Jackson says the deployment of SANDF members under Operation Prosper, working alongside SAPS in Westbury, has yielded no tangible results in addressing the scourge of violence in the area. pic.twitter.com/Xkf3CTIsum — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 27, 2026

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