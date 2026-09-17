Fear grips Boksburg residents following discovery of another body

Residents of Villa Liza, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, say they are living in fear following the discovery of the body of a woman in the area on Thursday morning.

It is the ninth body to be found in Ekurhuleni since July this year.

#sapsGP [NINTH BODY RECOVERED IN DAWNPARK, EKURHULENI DISTRICT] Another body of a woman has been discovered in Dawn Park. The incident will be added to the investigations into the deaths of women in Ekurhuleni. The unidentified body was discovered earlier this morning, 17… pic.twitter.com/6VG5Q9eYdP — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 17, 2026

Residents who have gathered in large numbers at the crime scene say they are too scared to even venture out of their homes.

Police say preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was killed elsewhere.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhuli says, “A multidisciplinary team of experts has already been mobilised to work on the cases and ensure that those responsible for these crimes are brought before the court. The police appeal to community members to share any information that may assist with the investigations on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.”

Ekurhuleni Murders | Police confirm 9th body found in Dawn Park