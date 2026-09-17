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Fear grips Boksburg residents following discovery of another body

  • The body of a woman has been discovered at Villa Liza Ext 4 in Ekurhuleni, September 17, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Thato Letsaba
SABC

Residents of Villa Liza, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, say they are living in fear following the discovery of the body of a woman in the area on Thursday morning.

It is the ninth body to be found in Ekurhuleni since July this year.

Residents who have gathered in large numbers at the crime scene say they are too scared to even venture out of their homes.

Police say preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was killed elsewhere.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhuli says, “A multidisciplinary team of experts has already been mobilised to work on the cases and ensure that those responsible for these crimes are brought before the court. The police appeal to community members to share any information that may  assist with the investigations on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.”

Ekurhuleni Murders | Police confirm 9th body found in Dawn Park

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