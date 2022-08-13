Former United States President Donald Trump is being investigated for potential obstruction of justice and for violations of the Espionage Act.

This has been revealed in an unsealed search warrant that authorised the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to execute a search of Trump’s Mar-a-lago residence in Florida.

The search warrant shows that the FBI is investigating Trump for mishandling federal records and falsifying official documents to obstruct an investigation.

The Espionage Act prohibits the retention of information related to national security, information that could aid a foreign adversary or harm the United States.

A further statute in question relates to the unlawful removal of government documents.

Latest on investigation into Trump’s business practices:

The unsealed inventory receipt of items removed from the property points to a number of ‘Top Secret’ or highly classified documents included in the collection of retrieved manuscripts.

Reports suggest that the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents.

SABC’s New York correspondent, Sherwin Bryce-Pease, reports that Trump is being investigated for violations related to three federal criminal laws: