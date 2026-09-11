FAWU says engaging with Cape Town to settle R3m electricity debt

The Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) in the Western Cape says it’s engaging with the City of Cape Town on a R3 million electricity debt that the union owes.

The debt stems from FAWU Hostel dwellers in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats, they claim that the city is refusing to provide basic services to their area until the debt is paid.

The hostel is a privately-owned property, which also houses the union’s offices.

FAWU’S Western Cape Project Manager Tefo Manoto says the hostel dwellers have defaulted on paying for their electricity and they will not pay on their behalf.

“From 2022 to 2026, that’s where you have the bill of approximately R3 million that the city of Cape Town says FAWU owes. We did contact the City of Cape Town and we explained to them that FAWU has not been there or used those offices since 2022. So what then, the City of Cape Town proceeded to do, they even took legal action against FAWU because of this unpaid electricity bill, and then they decided to switch off electricity.”