Father of tow truck operator denies son was selling drugs

Bevan Loftus’ father has told the Madlanga Commission that he believes his son was killed in cold blood.

Gregory Loftus is testifying about the death of his son, Bevan, who was killed on 1 April 2023.

Evidence presented before the commission on Wednesday alleged that a hit worth R2.5 million was taken out on Bevan’s life by his rival, Clive Naicker, and allegedly carried out by the Cash in Transit Task Team, led by the Hawks’ Deena Govender.

The commission is still focusing on the alleged hit squads operating in KwaZulu-Natal and consisting of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who allegedly commit extrajudicial killings.

It is alleged that hit squads purportedly target suspects in Cash-In-Transit (CIT) robberies, as well as taxi operators and drug syndicates under the guise of Task Teams.

Gregory Loftus told the commission that he believes his son was murdered by police under the guise of a legitimate police operation.

Loftus elaborates on circumstances leading to his son’s death.

“Bevan was murdered by the police under the guise of a legitimate police operation and at the instance of Clive Naicker, a competitor of Bevan in the tow truck industry and an alleged drug dealer. I will deal with the incident in more detail below.”

“At the time, Bevan was with four other friends with whom he was hiding because he had been warned that Captain Deendayalan (Deena) Govender (Captain Deena Govender) of the SAPS was intending to kill him,” adds Gregory Loftus.

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