Stellenbosch University is calling on all interested parties to make submissions regarding the future of the Wilgenhof residence.

Opinions are divided regarding the future of the residence.

A report was commissioned by the Rectorate following the discovery of disturbing contents found in two rooms at the Wilgenhof residence.

The council says a recommendation to close the men’s residence warrants further consultation and consideration.

In the meantime, the Wilgenhof Association at the University has welcomed the decision to delay the closure of Wilgenhof.

VIDEO | Fate of Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhof hangs in the balance: