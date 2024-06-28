Fate of Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhof hangs in the balance

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Stellenbosch University is calling on all interested parties to make submissions regarding the future of the Wilgenhof residence.
Opinions are divided regarding the future of the residence.
A report was commissioned by the Rectorate following the discovery of disturbing contents found in two rooms at the Wilgenhof residence.
The council says a recommendation to close the men’s residence warrants further consultation and consideration.
In the meantime, the Wilgenhof Association at the University has welcomed the decision to delay the closure of Wilgenhof.