Fatal shooting in Durban claims two lives

Two men have been killed following a shooting incident at Waterloo, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram, says they recovered several spent rifle cartridges and one live round of ammunition at the scene.

Balram says the motive for the shooting is unknown, “The centre received multiple calls from residents on Python Road in Waterloo KwaZulu-Natal. We were informed of a shooting in progress. When officers and paramedics got to the scene, they found two bodies that had been shot multiple times with high-calibre weapons. They were both declared deceased. The motive for the shooting was not immediately established, and several spent cartridges and one live piece of ammunition were found on scene.”