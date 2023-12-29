Fatal mid-air collision in Carletonville claims three lives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two aircraft, an Air Tractor and a Cessna 182, collided mid-air over Carletonville, Gauteng, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) has launched an investigation into the incident.

Both planes were completely destroyed in the collision.

The Cessna carried a pilot and a passenger, while the Air Tractor had one occupant.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the crash site.

The AIID is actively gathering evidence to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A preliminary report is expected in 30 days, aiming to provide insights into the tragic event and contribute to aviation safety measures.