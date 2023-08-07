Five people have died following a fatal crash involving seven people in the early hours of Monday morning on the Riviera Park Bridge next to the Rugby Stadium in Mahikeng.

The accident between a sedan and a utility vehicle happened around midnight.

Three people were declared dead at the scene whilst the other two passed on at the hospital.

It is reported that two people have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

North West Transport Department Spokesperson, Oshebeng Koonyaditse, explains, “Five lives have been lost in a fatal accident in the early hours of Monday morning. The accident between a sedan and a utility vehicle happened at 00:30 on the Riviera Park Bridge next to the rugby stadium. Preliminary investigation indicates that both vehicles were going towards Mahikeng CBD from north east to south west direction on the R49 road. It appears one vehicle was overtaking the other when bumping on its driver’s side. Three people were declared deceased at the scene of the accident whilst the other two passed on at the hospital. The deceased include one of the drivers and the other two are hospitalised with serious injuries.”

