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Fatal bus crash at Reitz-Tweeling Crossing leaves four dead

  • Broken windscreen glass seen after an accident.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash
Makgala Masiteng

Four people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a light motor vehicle at the Reitz and Tweeling crossing in the Free State.

The crash is one of three separate bus-related incidents reported in the province since Saturday.

The provincial Health Department says in the first incident, a bus overturned on the R701 in Smithfield, leaving 68 people injured.

The second crash on the Bethlehem and Reitz Road involved a multi-vehicle pile-up in which several people were injured.

The department’s spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi, says that on Bethlehem-Reitz Road, a third crash involving three buses left two in a critical condition, five seriously injured, and 180 people with minor injuries.

No fatalities were reported during the incident.

At the Reitz and Tweeling crossing, a bus collided with a light motor vehicle, resulting in four fatalities.

Emergency services implemented mass-casualty triage and worked with law enforcement agencies.

The Department of Health has extended its condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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