Farmers in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality have accused police of not executing their duties properly. They allege that police stock theft units connive with criminals to steal their livestock.

They highlighted this during the Ministerial Stakeholders Engagement on Rural Safety and Gender-Based Violence & Femicide held with communities in the Dr Ruth Segomosti Mompati communities, at Taung, in the North West.

The engagement was aimed at discussing crime affecting the communities.

Most communities in the area rely on farming for their income. Livestock theft is one of the main concerns raised by the communities. According to police crime statistics, cases of stock theft have risen sharply in the last few years.

Residents blame this on police negligence. They also lamented the long distances they travel to report stock theft cases, in places such as Lichtenburg and Vryburg. Some community members had this to say.

“A criminal was caught red handed with a stolen livestock and he was never arrested, and the investigations were never conducted.”

“As residents of Vaaltuin, our live stocks are disappearing, and they do not know where to look at when they start looking for them. Please assist us because those people are criminals.”

“We have an Auction in Hartswater and it buys stolen livestock, and it does have cameras. Police are failing to conduct investigations so that they can recover stolen livestock.”

The Ministry of Police has reassured residents that their concerns will be addressed. Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale explains.

“We have committed as well with the acting national commissioner and the provincial commissioner that we must stay closer to the Greater Taung Municipality working together with the acting commander of the district to ensure that we assist our stations here to respond appropriately to the concerns.”

Mathale also promised to look into the conduct of the police, who are allegedly not doing their work.

“We need to earn our respect and the best way to earn our respect among the community members is to respond to the issues they have raised. We have taken down the complaints that they have, we are going to work on each and every complaint that has been put to us and will communicate with affected people.”

Residents are hopeful that the visit by the Ministry of Police will assist to address their complaints.