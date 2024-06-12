Farmer stabbed in Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape police have arrested two suspects following an attack on a 69-year-old farmer in Barkly East.

Police Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says it is alleged the victim was on his way to the generator room which is about 15 meters from the house when he was attacked and stabbed in the neck by an unknown person.

The farmer managed to go back to his house and his son rushed him to hospital.

Naidu says the suspects will appear in court tomorrow on charges of attempted murder, possession of illegal ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Naidu says SAPS Barkly East members were on their way to Aliwal North when they spotted two men walking next to the road that fitted the description of the possible suspects

“On seeing the police, the men started running but were apprehended. Detectives are also probing their possible links to other cases of housebreaking in the area.”