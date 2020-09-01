The DA's Dianne Kohler Barnard will lead the debate on Tuesday.

The National Assembly will hold a debate on the scourge of farm attacks and the murder of farmers and farmworkers on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Glenn and Vida Rafferty, were murdered on their farm in Normandien outside Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Gunmen apparently ambushed the couple as they returned home. Security cameras on the property were vandalised.

The assailants took the couple’s car which was later found abandoned near the farm.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has condemned the killing. In a statement, Zikalala calls on law enforcement officials to work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Parliamentary committees

54 parliamentary committees will deliberate on various issues of accountability, which involves government department and parastatals.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Committee will be briefed by the department, the City of Cape Town, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, and the South African Human Rights Commission, on the situation of migrants during the national lockdown.

The briefing will also include an update on the removal and integration of the protesting refugees at Green Market Square in Cape Town.

Later in the week, Deputy President David Mabuza will answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).