Farm dwellers at Memel in the eastern Free State have raised concerns over threats of eviction. Most of those being threatened with eviction say they have lived on farms their entire lives. They have called on lawmakers to ensure that the Extension of Security Act is enforced.

These are some of the views and experiences of the residents.

“I was forcefully evicted. They ask where do you want to go and will take you there free of charge”, says one resident.

“Our government told us when you have more than 10 years living in a farm, you are entitled to reside there but now things have changed”, says another.

“My cows were taken away from me. 25 of them and 11 calves”, they added.

Watch full story here: