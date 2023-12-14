Farewell to Zahara – Family shares final moments with late singer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The late Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana‘s family has shared their final moments with the singer. The 36-year-old hitmaker passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

Friends, family and industry colleagues have gathered at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg for Zahara’s memorial service.

Her sister, Bulelwa Mtukutwana, says the family had to watch her take her last breath after receiving a call from the hospital on Monday shortly after their afternoon visit.

Mtukutwana says the multi-award-winning star, who had been in hospital for three weeks, was intubated and in agony.

“It’s not easy to say she must rest in peace, but she was in pain at the hospital. I remember just after we left for the 15h00 visit, at 17h00 the Dr called and said we must come back. They told us to stay in the room and wait to see when Bulelwa will leave us. We called you for that. It was so painful, we were crying and prayed for four hours.”

‘Saddening’

Musician Ringo Madlingozi says Zahara still had so much to give. Madlingozi who also rendered a musical item says Mtukwana’s departure is saddening.

“For us to be here at the memorial service of this young person. I never thought she would be leaving so soon. She came with so much power and I thought she would be with us for a very long time. Unfortunately, she’s no longer here with us. We spoke about the industry.”

‘Deserved better’

Media personality, Somizi Mhlongo has lashed out at Zahara’s friends and the music fraternity saying they failed to be there for her during difficult times.

Mhlongo paid tribute to his friend at the singer’s memorial service underway in Johannesburg. Mhlongo says Zahara deserved to be treated better.

“There was a time I was hosting the SAMAs, and I made a joke about her drinking and stuff, only later did you realize what you say to people, how you make people feel is very important and I learned my lesson because I took it for granted as a joke. I didn’t know how much I hurt her, realized later. Luckily, we had time on earth to reconcile and become friends again but still, she went through a rough time, where was Somizi? Nowhere. Where were we? Nowhere.”

Best known for her multi-platinum debut album ‘Loliwe’ in 2011, the multi-award-winning musician leaves behind a legacy of five studio albums.

SABC’s Mbalenhle Mthethwa reports: