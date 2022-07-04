Fans flocked the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Monday (July 04) to see the fourth day of the test match between England and India. India tightened their grip on the rearranged fifth test against England, with an overall lead of 257 and with seven wickets in hand, despite Jonny Bairstow’s belligerent hundred on day three of the contest at Edgbaston on Sunday (July 03).

The tourists reached 125-3 at stumps in their second innings with the dour Cheteshwar Pujara (50) and the daredevil Rishabh Pant (30) in the middle.

“Pujara scored a half century. India is currently leading by 250 runs. So, India is in a strong position to win the match. We are here to support India and I believe they will win here,” said a fan, Harsh Patel.

Earlier, an on-field altercation with India’s Virat Kohli appeared to fire up Bairstow who played some breath-taking shots to rescue England.

Ben Stokes was dropped twice in the morning session but the England captain could not capitalise on the reprieves and departed for 25.

India is 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.