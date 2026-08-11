Fans brave rain, cold for Sharks vs All Blacks clash in Durban

Despite the heavy rain and bitterly cold weather, hundreds of fans turned out for Tuesday night’s highly anticipated clash between the Hollywoodbets Sharks and New Zealand at Kings Park in Durban. Young and old, including children braved the conditions to support their teams.

WATCH | SABC News reporter Nonhlakanipho Magwasa brings the latest updates from Durban, where the Sharks are set to face the All Blacks tonight at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vw9XH7uQYm — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Traffic around the stadium precinct remained heavily backed up, with Durban Metro Police deployed at key intersections to manage the flow of vehicles and spectators.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say.

“The Sharks, they are going to win atleast with 20 to 30 points, they are going to destroy the All Blacks. We are supporting the Sharks 100% they are definitely going to win and even in the cold weather we are going to support them. I’m supporting the Sharks but I think All Blacks will probably win. Definitely the All Blacks, they are talented, very clever and very clued up with the rugby and I have seen a lot of them play so well and I wish them the best of luck and welcome to South Africa.”

Current score is 28-0 to the All Blacks.

Hollywoodbets Sharks⁠ fans are braving heavy rain and bitterly cold weather as Kings Park fills up ahead of tonight’s historic clash with New Zealand. Traffic is backed up around the stadium precinct, while supporters soak up the pre-match gees. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ttOybpXy36 — Gcinokuhle Malinga (@Logic_Malinga) August 11, 2026

VIDEO | Rugby | Sharks take on All Blacks at Kings Park Stadium