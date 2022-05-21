The funeral service of the late gospel star Dr Deborah Fraser is expected to start in Durban on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of fans along with scores of celebrities are expected to attend the funeral service which has been delayed due to the heavy downpour and cold weather conditions.

The award-winning gospel artist will be buried on Saturday in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal. She died last weekend after suffering a stroke.

Fraser, who had been battling diabetes for years, died on Sunday in the presence of her family at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

She was popularly known for her first solo album, Abanye Bayombona.