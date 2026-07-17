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Fannie Nkosi’s case centralised, transferred to Pretoria High Court

Fannie Nkosi appears in court.
  • Fannie Nkosi appears in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC

Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Organised Crime Unit Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will appear in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday next week.

His charges were centralised and transferred from the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Thursday.

Nkosi is facing charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

He allegedly removed a docket and exhibit under false pretences from the Thohoyandou Police Station in 2022.

It is alleged that in November 2022, following the arrest of a suspect for unlawful possession of ammunition, dagga and explosives in Thohoyandou, Nkosi visited the police station under the pretext that he was a  high ranking official from SAPS Headquarters in Pretoria.

He allegedly demanded the confiscated exhibits in the case, including a bag of dagga.

The bag was later returned to the police station and it was found to have been tempered with.

VIDEO | Nkosi back at the Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court:

Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai

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