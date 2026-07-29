Fannie Nkosi’s allegations of being pressured are serious: Johnson

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Adv Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that allegations that investigators pressured suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi to implicate suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo are serious and warrant investigation.

Nkosi has claimed that Idac investigators interviewed him at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison on July 13th without his lawyers present.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello read Nkosi’s affidavit on Tuesday.

“Suneel Bellochun further asked me what I know about any corrupt relationship between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, National Commissioner General Masemola and Lieutenant General Khumalo. I told him that I knew nothing about any corrupt relationship that he was asking me about and that I only knew Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has close ties with Lieutenant General Sibiya and Major General Khan, but he told me that he never asked me about Lieutenant General Sibiya and Major General Khan.”

Johnson says the timing of the visit to Nkosi has to be considered. She also says she was unaware that investigators had visited Nkosi.

On July 13, Matlala withdrew from a plea deal with the state into the Medicare24 Tshwane District tender.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day on July 28, 2026:

-Reporting by Anne Moosa.