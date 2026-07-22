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Fannie Nkosi to appear in court following centralisation of his cases

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears before the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court.
  • Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears before the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
SABC
Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Organised Crime Unit Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected to appear in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning.

This follows the centralisation and transfer of his criminal cases from the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Nkosi failed multiple times to secure bail.

He is facing charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Nkosi allegedly removed a docket and exhibit under false pretences from the Thohoyandou police station in 2022.

He allegedly demanded the confiscated exhibits of a case that occurred in November 2022.

The exhibit bag was later returned to the police station and it was found to have been tampered with. -Reporting by Lerato Makola

VIDEO | Fannie Nkosi appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court:

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