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Fannie Nkosi intends making representation to DPP over his charges

Fannie Nkosi appears in court.
  • Fannie Nkosi appears in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Chriselda Lewis

Lawyer for suspended Organised Crime Unit Sergeant Fannie Nkosi intends to make a representation to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have all the charges against him reconsidered.

Nkosi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He faces charges of money laundering, fraud, theft, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of ammunition and explosives.

Presiding Magistrate Brandon Nel postponed the matter to October 15.

Nkosi’s lawyer Katlego Maleho says, “I can confirm that we were indeed furnished with the contents of the docket; we have had the opportunity to fully consult with out client. At this point in juncture, I can indicate that I hold instructions to submit written submissions to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

VIDEO | Police officer Fannie Nkosi back in court – Chriselda Lewis reports

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