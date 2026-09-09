Family wants probe into IFP councillor’s death during police shootout

The family of an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor who was killed last Tuesday at Gordin Mission in Nhlanhleni, near Msinga, is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death in a shootout with police.

It is reported police were following up information about a suspect who was in possession of a firearm. According to police, when officers arrived at the suspect’s residence, a shootout ensued, and the suspect was shot and fatally wounded.

The deceased has been identified as Bheki Mabaso, who was the IFP’s PR councillor candidate for Ward 18 and was set to represent the party in the Umzinyathi District Municipality in the upcoming local government elections.

The Inkatha Freedom Party has confirmed that another of its councillors has been killed in Msinga, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.https://t.co/GuMSUTHAqs pic.twitter.com/W3L8BvSeav — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 8, 2026

The family of Mabaso say they find it hard to accept that he was a suspect and maintain his innocence.

He was also the IFP chairperson of the Gordon Branch in Msinga and a reverend at a local church.

Mabaso’s brother Scelo says he lost all joy following the death of his brother.

“This is painful to all of us as a family. I do not like what has happened and police must give us an explanation. It is painful to lose a family member without any reason. We didn’t hear anything wrong about him and the IFP is deeply affected. My brother was a humble and respectful person and he was noble in all his actions.”

Another family member Nonhlanhla Mabaso says they want justice.

“People entered in our home, we don’t know if they were police or not, we were asleep. In the morning we noticed there were other police and I was told that my brother has been killed after he had a confrontation with the police.”

Mabaso, who is a qualified teacher, was described as a true leader in his community by the IFP as he was assisting learners with Mathematics and English in neighboring schools even though he was unemployed.

IFP chairperson in Msinga, Zamokwakhe Duze says they are left shattered by this incident.

“He was a teacher, and a priest who assisted the community. He helped us as a party and we are calling on police to investigate this case and we call for calm in the area.”

Police allege they were following up information about a suspect who was allegedly was in possession of a firearm.

South African Police Service spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Robert Netshiunda explains, “A suspect was shot and fatally wounded during a shootout with police at Gordon Mission in Nhlanhleni when the hours early hours of 2 September 2026. Police were following up on information about a suspect who was in a possession of a firearm. When police arrived at his residence he shot at them. The suspect was then shot and fatally wounded. A firearm was in his possession.”

Mabaso is the third councillor candidate of the IFP to have been killed recently in KwaZulu-Natal.

The other two were killed by unknown suspects.

VIDEO | IFP councillor James Mabaso killed in Msinga