Family wants college to be responsible for daughter’s death

A family at Taaibosch outside Senwabarwana in Limpopo wants the Capricorn TVET College to take responsibility for their daughter’s death. This follows the release of the postmortem report on the cause of her death.

Twenty-year-old Khomotso Ramango, who was a student at Capricorn TVET, allegedly died after she was injected with a contraceptive injection at the campus’ clinic in Polokwane. She was later admitted to a private hospital where she passed on due to an infection in August last year.

The bereaved Ramango family is still reeling from the death of their daughter, Khomotso Ramango. The hospitality student at the Capricorn TVET College’s life was cut short. The postmortem report, which was recently released, has revealed that the contraceptive injection that she received from the college’s clinic was not properly administered.

It further states that the injection caused a widespread infection to her body, causing organ failure and a dangerously low blood pressure. It also revealed that the soft tissues around her right buttock, where she was injected, had an infection. Her mother says the family provided the college with the postmortem report in December.

“I am surprised by the college because I gave them the postmortem results and they didn’t say anything to us. initially, they said that they would only talk to us once they get the report, but now they say nothing. The postmortem report is back explaining how my child died of that injection,” says Annah Ramango, mother.

Ramango says the Capricorn TVET College is trying to absolve itself of responsibility. She says the college also failed to take responsibility for the deceased’s funeral.

“Capricorn TVET college hurt us because they failed to bury my child although they killed her. Now the results show that the child died as a result of their injection at the Capricorn College. Now we gave them the report over a month ago, but they said nothing,”

The Capricorn TVET College has again refused to comment on the matter, although it previously said that it would only comment once it gets the postmortem report.

Video: Limpopo family wants college to be held accountable for daughter’s death: