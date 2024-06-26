Family wants answers after patient burns to death at Pta hospital

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The sister of a woman who died in a fire at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north Pretoria, on Monday has expressed her family’s shock at the incident.

Molebogeng Motlhamme says the family is still struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Motlhamme’s sister was admitted to the psychiatric ward last week Thursday. It’s alleged that she was placed in the seclusion room on Monday as part of her prescribed treatment.

However, in the evening a fire broke out in the seclusion room. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire

Seventeen patients were evacuated however Motlhamme’s sister was not so lucky.

Motlhamme says she was a breadwinner despite her medical condition and supported her family including her two children.

She says their family needs answers and clarity from the hospital regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“So all we want is answers because when I saw my sister, she was just charcoal. She was not the Lerato that we brought. So, we are asking for help, and answers. Can the hospital please tell us something? Because we are very devastated, we cannot go on with the funeral because we don’t know what happened to her. We cannot just bury someone without the knowledge of what really happened and what triggered the fire, that is what we want to know.”

MEDIA STATEMENT || FIRE INCIDENT CLAIMS A PATIENT’S LIFE AT DR GEORGE MUKHARI ACADEMIC HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/9sWarnT0oe — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 24, 2024

EFF Gauteng Statement On the Tragic Passing of a Patient at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. pic.twitter.com/anbSzkcu9x — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) June 25, 2024