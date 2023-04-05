The family of a patient who was turned away by nurses at Watervaal Clinic in Kwa-Ndebele, Mpumalanga, says that they are yet to hear from the provincial health department.

Yengiwe Mthimunye passed away shortly after being turned away. Provincial health officials had promised to revert to the family 21 days after her death.

The department attributes the lack of electricity due to the lack of diesel for the generator at the clinic as the reason for the patient being turned away.

The province had promised to investigate why nurses turned Mthimunye away without stabilising her.

However, Mthimunye’s aunt Ntombifuthi Ntuli says there hasn’t been any correspondence with the family since then.

“We are not happy as a family but we still hopeful that they will respond. They are our hope to getting justice just to find out why there was negligence at the Watervaal clinic. We are hoping to hear from them.”