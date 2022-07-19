The family of the Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga accompanied by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the scene where Chikunga’s eldest son, his wife, and their four children died.

The six died in a crash on the N11 at Ladysmith in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Sunday evening.

Mbalula says human error is suspected since it was a head-on collision.

“We have to investigate the cause of the accident. We have to find out whether the vehicles were faulty or the drivers caused the accident by not following the rules of the road. The road does not even have potholes. If you look at this road, there is no way that there could be an accident if the drivers were following road rules. “

Mbalula says this tragic loss of life has strengthened their resolve to redouble their efforts to arrest the scourge of fatalities on our roads.

I have learnt with a deep sense of sadness on the passing of Deputy Minister, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga’s eldest son, his wife and their four children. The crash that claimed their lives occurred in the evening of Sunday, 17 July 2022 on the N11 outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/BP0PP79cOr — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) July 19, 2022



Earlier, the Deputy Minister identified the bodies of her loved ones at a mortuary in Ladysmith.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Religious leaders are part of the support at the mortuary in Ladysmith where Dep Transport Min Sindisiwe Chikunga is identifying remains of her six family members who died in a crash on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/9s8GY3bxQh — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) July 19, 2022