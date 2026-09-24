Family struggles to accept murder of 38-year-old Dineo Motapane

The Motapane family says they are struggling to come to terms with Dineo’s death (38) whose body was discovered on the side of the road in Kwa-Thema, Springs, East of Johannesburg last week.

Her aunt, Martha Goge, says it has been particularly difficult for the family, as they are only fetching her body from the morgue on Thursday morning.

EKURHULENI KILLINGS | The family of 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, the eighth woman found murdered in KwaThema, Springs, has described her death as shocking and difficult to accept. pic.twitter.com/S99FFDwVQ1 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 17, 2026

She says the person or people responsible must ask God for forgiveness.

“It’s hard; we are crying, I don’t want to lie, we are crying! The family is not taking it well, especially her brother, sister and the cousins that were staying with her. This is something very painful, and I don’t wish any family to experience it.”

VIDEO | Ekurhuleni murders | Dineo Motapane to be laid to rest