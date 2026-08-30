Family seeks answers, justice after KZN Grade 10 learner found dead

The family of a Grade 10 learner who was found dead in Glendale, Stanger, north of Durban, is seeking answers and calling for justice.

The 18-year-old male learner had been missing for days after a school trip. His body was later found on Thursday, following an extensive search.

Police reports have revealed that his genitals had been mutilated. The victim’s aunt, Lungile Manzi, says Sandiswa Sbiya’s body was found in a very bad state in bushes near his school.

Manzi says they are appealing for a thorough investigation.

“We are very sad as the Manzi family. Even if he had done wrong, the perpetrator should have come to us as a family to settle the matter. We found him in a condition where you can tell that his killers were aggressive. I can’t even describe the condition he was in. As the family, we want answers and justice from Glendale police because we are not receiving satisfactory feedback. An incident like this cannot happen and then everyone remains silent. His friends were released on Wednesday then we found his body on Thursday.” -Reporting by Nomzamo Xulu