Family says Babita Deokaran memorial statue will preserve her legacy

The family of slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran says the unveiling of her memorial statue in Phoenix on Sunday will ensure that her legacy lives on for generations.

Deokaran, who hailed from Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, was assassinated outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021, shortly after uncovering evidence of large-scale corruption and procurement irregularities within the Gauteng Health Department.

Her older sister, Shaleen Ramgulan, says the monument at the historic Shri Mariammen Temple Heritage Site, will serve as a lasting reminder of Deokaran’s courage, determination and unwavering integrity, inspiring South Africans for years to come.

“We are emotional, we are very proud of her. I think she deserves every accolade that can be given to her at this stage. She will never be forgotten because of the stance she has taken for her honesty, integrity, trying to save the people of this country. We call her a whistleblower now, at the time we didn’t know what this is, but I have great respect for whistleblowers because these are the people that are speaking out at the expense of their lives and the lives of their family.”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the more than 103-year-old Shri Mariammen Temple, Seelan Archary, says the installation of Deokaran’s statue also recognises her outstanding contribution to society.

He says her statue will stand alongside those of other women who have played a significant role in shaping and contributing to Durban’s Indian heritage and history.

“So we have a long history of honouring women at this particular temple. And so, we have been placing statues since 2002 to honour women and all things associated in that particular way. So the Deokaran family, having lived in the area right behind us, they prayed at this temple and so all those factors make us to say that this is indeed her homecoming celebration. We are bringing Babitha back home to Mount Edgecombe.”

-Report by Gcinokuhle Malinga