The Jaers family from Isiphingo in Durban is mourning the death of two young women. The naked bodies of 30-year-old Ashly Jaers and her niece Lee-Ann were found dumped behind an abandoned shopping centre in Umlazi, south of Durban, at the weekend.

No arrests have been made.

Fighting back tears Lisa Jaers, mother to 17-year-old Lee-Ann describes how her child’s body was discovered by a bus driver.

“We want justice for my daughter and my sister, the way they were left, the way they were found lying like animals it was disgusting, so unbearable,” she says.

The devastated mother says their area is not safe. Jaers also lost her sister who was found brutally beaten and murdered in the same crime.

“It’s a huge loss – it is sad I don’t know what to say. My sister as well, she had three children; I just do not know why this happened to us. This place is so unsafe. Just a month ago, one of the girls that was in our yard walking with her parcels, a car stopped and took her parcels. She is highly pregnant, they pushed her on the road, and they stole from her. Right here, there is a bridge, people get robbed and get killed.”

Isipingho Community Policing Forum chairperson, Aidan David, says the abandoned shopping centre is being used by criminals

“This at one time was a hub of businesses, more for locals here in Isiphingo and Umlazi. After the looting on the 11th of July, it became a white elephant, so the struggling businessmen haven’t got the funds to fix up this damage. As a result, this has become a haven for vagrancy, and for the people that are homeless, and for the drug peddlers. It has now become a thoroughfare, even criminals are using it to travel from one end to another – it is cause for concern,” David explains.

Provincial police spokesperson Jay Naicker, says police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the double murder.

“A detective team has been assembled to probe these murders, and the team consists of detectives from Isiphingo Police Station, the Districts Commissioner’s office, the provincial organised crime unit as well as experts who are assisting the team. This morning a post-mortem will be conducted and police forensics [report] will be part of the post-mortem,” states Jay Naicker.

Police are also appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.