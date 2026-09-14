Family of the late runner thank police, public for support

The family of the late runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo has thanked the police and members of the public for their support during the search for the woman.
She was reported missing last week after going for a run.
Her family have identified the body.
The bodies of four other women have been found in the area in the last two months.
Moselakgomo’s uncle Andries Matlaila says, “It was a very difficult moment for us as the family. As you all know that yesterday there was an attempt from the family to go in there but they couldn’t because of we are shattered currently ever since we received the news. So, today it was a very difficult moment walking in there, but the South African National Police Services psychosocial team was with us on the ground, and they managed to take us through the entire process until we identify the body positively. So, it was not a very good moment.”
WATCH | The uncle of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, Lt. Col. Andries Matlaila, says the deceased’s eight-year-old daughter is the one who alerted the family after realising that her mother was missing. pic.twitter.com/YLnw7lHtk2
— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026