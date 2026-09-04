Family of slain IFP candidate councillor Lucky Sokhela living in fear

The family of an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) candidate councillor Lucky Sokhela, who was shot dead earlier this week in KwaSwayimani in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, says they are now living in fear.

It is alleged gunmen followed Sokhela, a candidate for Ward 8 in the Mshwathi Local Municipality, into his home and killed him on Tuesday afternoon.

He is the second IFP councillor killed in just a week after Khethelo Mdluli was shot last Friday in uMlalazi.

A spokesperson for the Sokhela family, who did not want to be named, says he’s now fearing for his family’s safety.

“What we want is peace because we are a peaceful family. We don’t like violence. So, this incident shocked us to the core, even worse that it happened in front of young children and other adults. What I want to see is peace and protection for the family because this might happen again.”

IFP Regional Secretary in Mshwathi, Mzwandile Majozi says although Sokhela had survived a previous attack, the motive for his murder this time is unknown.

He says they fear the attack will fuel fear among candidates ahead of the elections.

“We would like to see police visibility increased in this area of Swayimane because that will reassure people that they are protected. It is really shocking that a person can be brutally murdered in broad daylight. We would also like to see the family members who witnessed the attack to be given trauma counselling.”

Concern is growing over political safety in KwaZulu-Natal after the brutal attack of IFP candidate Lucky Sokhela in Mshwathi Local Municipality in the midlands. His murder on Tuesday came after another IFP candidate, Khethelo Mdluli, was attacked on Friday in Eshowe. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/FcOc1V40t4 — Zanele Buthelezi🇿🇦 (@Zanele_Shenge) September 4, 2026

Concern over political killings in SA – Maswele Ralebona: