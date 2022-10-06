The family of the slain Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in Rustenburg, Tsietsi Mohulatsi has called on members of the community to help the police find and arrest his murderer.

Mohulatsi’s body was found on Tuesday, near a mine shaft at Freedom Park near Rustenburg.

No arrests have been made and the motive of the killing is not known.

Police are investigating a murder case.

The EFF held a memorial service to honour Mohulatsi in Rustenburg.

Born in 1964 at Witrandtjie near Rustenburg, Mohulatsi cut his political teeth in the African National Congress (ANC), becoming part of the leadership in 1995, during the transitional period.

EFF Statement On The Murder Of An EFF Councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi In Rusternburg, North West pic.twitter.com/yklXfbMFrq — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 6, 2022

After joining the EFF in 2013, he became part of its leadership and has been an EFF PR councillor following the 2021 local government elections.

His family is distraught by his murder.

“We need to scrub this before it can spread. Please, please, we are pleading. Whoever has a little information, come forward and inform the SAPS. Please,” says Paul Mohulatsi, family representative.

“We have also called on all community members who might have some information regarding Ntate Mohulatsi to come forward and assist with the investigation,” says EFF Provincial Secretary Papiki Babuile.

Although the EFF and the police have refused to speculate on the motive for Mohulatsi’s murder, the Rustenburg Local Municipal Council did not rule out the possibility of a political killing.

“A death like this can only leave us shocked as to whether are there political motives in the death of councillor Mohulatsi. We are encouraging SAPS to do this. We will follow up on them to ensure that cases like these are fast-tracked. This is not to say we do not care about our citizens, but this sends out a different message, a different tone that in South Africa we cannot tolerate such. He was a public figure,” says Koketso Mogomotsi from the Rustenburg local municipality.

Mohulatsi also worked closely with Free Basotho Movement, an organisation advocating for Lesotho to be incorporated into South Africa.

“We ask the government to take a tough stance against the perpetrators. They must be arrested, tried and convicted,” says Letsema Morolong from Free Basotho Movement.

Mourners at the memorial service also called for the community to help with information which may lead to the arrest of Mohulatsi’s murderer.

