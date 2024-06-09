Family of slain 4-year-old in Khayelitsha left distraught

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family of a four-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha has been left distraught. Four people including three children were killed at a barber shop on Saturday.

Three children were also wounded in the attack and have been hospitalised.

Residents say they fear for their safety.

The little girl’s grandmother, Sheila Dladlu, is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“If the law can take its course and find the culprits and they be arrested because these are all angels that died here. It’s not even old people; it’s small children. Some of those who died inside the barber went to cut their hair. Enzo and her friends were just playing. The other child who was playing with Enzo was dragging her foot which showed that she was shot. She was rushed to Tygerburg.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight is calling on anyone with information relating to the mass murder in Khayelitsha to inform authorities.

Provincial Minister, Reagen Allen pleads with anyone with information to contact law enforcement officials.

“This murderous incident is horrific and angers me deeply, particularly with the number of young people senselessly murdered and wounded. These heartless criminals have absolutely no regard for life. We need to ensure that they are swiftly arrested so that a conviction can follow. Life should never be this cheap. The South African Police Service should employ every ounce of their intelligence and I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that justice can be done.”

